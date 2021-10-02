United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $358.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.25 and a 1 year high of $369.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

