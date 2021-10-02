ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives $14.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

AETUF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 53,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

