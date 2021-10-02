Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,297. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.908 per share. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.