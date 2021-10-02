Sentivate (SNTVT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $616,690.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 53.6% against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $32.89 million and $616,690.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00236040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00117646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

