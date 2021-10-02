Intrua Financial LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,326 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,546,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,245,000 after acquiring an additional 345,541 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $64.69. 4,635,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,567. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

