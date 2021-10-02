AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $6.43 on Monday. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

