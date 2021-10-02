$0.24 EPS Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.41. SLM posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. SLM has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

