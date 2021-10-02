Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Baker Hughes posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -839.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

