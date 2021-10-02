Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 238,072 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238,072 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.