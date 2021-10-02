AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $97.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

