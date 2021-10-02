AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,709 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 313.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $228.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.32. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.37 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

