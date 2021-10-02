XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Snowflake comprises approximately 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Snowflake by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW opened at $303.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.50.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,868 shares of company stock worth $284,598,459 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

