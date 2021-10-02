Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,044 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of NIO worth $99,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 807.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NIO opened at $35.38 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $66.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.02.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

