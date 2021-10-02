Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Post $0.62 EPS

Brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.66. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $23.90 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $603.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

