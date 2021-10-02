Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $147.02 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 161.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517,031 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.29% of MetLife worth $147,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 72,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 86,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.52 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

