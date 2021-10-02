HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $90,871.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HTBI traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $28.69. 62,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,322. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $472.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. On average, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

