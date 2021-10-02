Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 29,432 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Shares of MU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.99. 17,805,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,866,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.