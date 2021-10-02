Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.380-$-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.70. 539,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,050. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10.

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

