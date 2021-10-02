Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 311,389.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 732,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $231,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total value of $382,023.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,339,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,760,224 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.