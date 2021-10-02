Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 37,056 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.24% of SEA worth $330,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SEA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in SEA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SEA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Shares of SE stock opened at $319.56 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $359.84. The company has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

