CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBRI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. CMTSU Liquidation has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc engages in the development of system integrations. It offers discrete manufacturing, financial services, process manufacturing, application development, business intelligence, customer engagement, human capital management, managed services, labor transformation, quality assurance & testing, supply chain and cloud services.

