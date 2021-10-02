CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CBRI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. CMTSU Liquidation has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About CMTSU Liquidation
