BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 485.3% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.77. 71,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,814. BYD has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $72.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48.

A number of analysts have commented on BYDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

