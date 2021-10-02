Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Drops By 58.0%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,603,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRGO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,282,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,136,775. Bergio International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc engages in the product design, manufacture and distribution of jewellery. Its products consist of styles and designs made from precious metals such as gold, platinum, diamond, karat gold and other precious stones. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

