Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Drops By 58.0%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,603,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRGO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,282,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,136,775. Bergio International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Bergio International
Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.