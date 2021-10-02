White Pine Capital LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.59. 6,654,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,639,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

