Analysts Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,218,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,827,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $210.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

