Analysts Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,218,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,827,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $210.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.