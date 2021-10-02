Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,842 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,062,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,375,105. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

