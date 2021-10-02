Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

DVDCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a $13.30 price target on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of DVDCF stock remained flat at $$14.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

