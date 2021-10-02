Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,076,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after buying an additional 256,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,587,000.

SUPN traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,062. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

