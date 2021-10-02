PAID Network (PAID) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $45.48 million and $681,756.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00068002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00108260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00148555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,003.15 or 0.99939200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.26 or 0.06856341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

