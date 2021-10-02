SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.43 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $884.74 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00068002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00108260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00148555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,003.15 or 0.99939200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.26 or 0.06856341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

