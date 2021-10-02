Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.88 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

PAYA opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth $1,287,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Paya by 1,507.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth $746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paya by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 184,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Paya by 113.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,402,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after buying an additional 1,275,262 shares during the last quarter.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

