MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 250,000 Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,441,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRON remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,456. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

