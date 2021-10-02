Kepos Capital LP Invests $5.26 Million in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 528,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCYP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BCYP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 82,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,264. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

