iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,982. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $100.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.59.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.