XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 3,397 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 41.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

