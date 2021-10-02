First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RNSC remained flat at $$28.35 during midday trading on Friday. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
