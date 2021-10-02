First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RNSC remained flat at $$28.35 during midday trading on Friday. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNSC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

