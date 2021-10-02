Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 21,249 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.