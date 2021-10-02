Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $744,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

