Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $881,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $409,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $487.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.65. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.