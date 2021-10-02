Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,628 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $16,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 193,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ISD opened at $16.31 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

