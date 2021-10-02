Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.12 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

