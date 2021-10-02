Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,023,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Starbucks worth $338,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $358,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Starbucks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $118,319,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,394,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average of $114.47. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

