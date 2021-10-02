Wade G W & Inc. Sells 459 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,032,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

