AlpInvest Partners B.V. Takes $315,000 Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. FinVolution Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Shares of FINV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,789. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FINV. Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Rowe started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.87.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.