Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after purchasing an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,479,000 after buying an additional 375,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,695,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,384,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $172.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,066. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.74 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

