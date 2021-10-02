Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,665 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.45. 2,052,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $59.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

