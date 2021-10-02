Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.