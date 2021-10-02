Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TREVF shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS TREVF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Friday. 13,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $107.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.23.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.11 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

