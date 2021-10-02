Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEXAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price objective on Atos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 69,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,863. Atos has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.