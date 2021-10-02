Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

USMC opened at $40.66 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

